Seville (Spain), Nov 6 (AP) The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will offer a record total of USD 9.6 million in prize money, including USD 2.4 million to the champions, the International Tennis Federation announced on Monday.

The ITF said this puts the women competing at the BJK Cup Finals on an equivalent prize level as the men at the Davis Cup Finals.

The 12-team BJK Cup Finals start Tuesday at Seville's La Cartuja Stadium and run through Sunday.

Defending champion Switzerland is joined by last year's runner-up, Australia, and 10 other countries: Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Slovenia, Spain and the United States.

The runner-up team will earn $1.44 million, each losing semifinalist will get USD 960,000 and teams eliminated in the group stage will receive USD 480,000. AP

