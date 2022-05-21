Evian Les Bains (France), May 21 (PTI) Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik experienced contrasting fortunes in the third and final round of the Jabra Ladies Open, signing off tied 20th and tied 45th respectively.

Aditi, who had a hole-in-one while carding 4-over 75 in the second round, shot a bogey-free 69, while Tvesa, who had a triple bogey on Par-5 15th before recovering to 72 on day 2, had another rough third round of 6-over 77.

Finland's Tiia Koivisto (72-69-66) claimed her maiden LET win as she beat Whitney Hillier (67-71-69) from Australia in the first play-off hole.

Hiller, who was the third player to make a hole-in-one at the eighth hole in the second round, needed a birdie in the last hole to win after Koivisto birdied the 18th to join her at 6-under.

Hiller managed only a par and a play-off ensued. Koivisto won the first extra hole.

Leonie Harm of Germany (67) and Johanna Gustavsson were T-3 was T-3rd, while 2021 champion Pia Babnik (66) was fifth, four shots behind the leaders.

On the second day, Hillier used her 8-iron to hole out from 140 yards, while in the morning, Felicity Johnson also used her 8-iron to make the first ace of the day.

An hour later, Aditi used her 7-iron to get her first hole-in-one in a professional event.

On the first day, Amy Boulden made a hole-in-one on the eighth during round one, but later retired with a wrist injury.

Hillier won the Team element of the Aramco Team Series – Bangkok at the weekend, but is yet to taste an individual victory on the LET.

