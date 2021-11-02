Bologna (Italy), Nov 2 (AP) Bologna moved up to mid-table after beating last-placed Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A here.

Lorenzi De Silvestri and Marko Arnautovic scored second-half goals as Bologna ended a three-match winless run on Monday.

Cagliari still has only one win since Walter Mazzarri replaced Leonardo Semplici as the Sardinian club's coach in September. (AP)

