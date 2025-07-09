Rio De Janeiro, Jul 9 (AP) Brazilian club Botafogo has hired the son of Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti as its new manager.

The 35-year-old Davide Ancelotti was handed a contract through 2026 to take up his first full-time coaching job after Botafogo owner John Textor fired Renato Paiva following the team's round-of-16 elimination at the Club World Cup.

The Italian has worked for more than a decade alongside his father in different roles at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, and Real Madrid. He is also part of Ancelotti's staff at Brazil.

Botafogo is the defending Brazilian and Copa Libertadores champion. Textor recently said he wanted his team to adopt a more attacking style of play.

Brazil's soccer confederation said in a statement that Davide Ancelotti's deal with Botafogo allows him to continue working with the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The younger Ancelotti is expected to make his debut on Saturday against Vasco da Gama in a Brazilian league match. (AP)

