Sao Paulo, Oct 17 (AP) Brazil's soccer confederation has condemned two cases of crowd violence that led to matches being interrupted.

There were pitch invasions and brawls in the stands in the top-flight match between Ceara and Cuiaba and in the second division clash between Sport and Vasco da Gama.

“We hope for drastic punishments from our sports court,” Ednaldo Rodrigues, the chairman of the country's soccer confederation, said in a statement on Sunday.

“Brazilian soccer should not have any room for violence and setbacks like this.”

Fans of the home team started fighting in the stands in the last minutes of the 1-1 draw between Ceara and Cuiaba in Fortaleza and some streamed onto the pitch. Some also approached Ceara players, who ran into the dressing room.

Local fans ran onto the pitch in Sport's 1-1 draw against Vasco da Gama after the visiting team's equalizer in the last seconds. (AP)

