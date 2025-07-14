Harare [Zimbabwe], July 14: A fantastic three-wicket spell by all-rounder George Linde and a fiery knock from Dewald Brevis helped South Africa beat Zimbabwe in the opener of the tri-nation featuring New Zealand at Harare on Monday. Chasing down 142 runs, South Africa got into trouble early on, but crucial knocks from debutant Rubin Hermann, Brevis, and all-rounder Corbin Bosch pulled them out of troubled waters, pulling off a win with 25 balls left. On Which Channel Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ZIM vs SA vs NZ Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

South Africa, led by Rassie Van Der Dussen, won the toss and elected to bowl first. Zimbabwe was reduced to 55/3, with their top order of Wessly Madhevere (1), Clive Madande (8), and Brian Bennett (30 in 28 balls, with four boundaries) gone within 10.5 overs. However, skipper Sikandar Raza took on the responsibility to drag the hosts out of trouble with all-rounder Ryan Burl, helping his team to the 100-run mark in 15.4 overs. Raza reached his half-century in 34 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Pacer Nandre Burger ended the 66-run partnership for the fourth wicket, dismissing Burl for a 20-ball 29, with three fours and a six. Zimbabwe was 121/4 in 17.1 overs.

Dewald Brevis Slams 17-Ball 41 in ZIM vs SA Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match

Clean as a whistle 🤌 Dewald Brevis struck some lusty blows in a 17-ball 41 that ensured South Africa got over the line with ease#ZIMvSA #T20ITriSeries pic.twitter.com/vI22Uwo2oE — FanCode (@FanCode) July 14, 2025

Raza stayed unbeaten at 54* in 38 balls, with three fours and two sixes as Zimbabwe posted 141/6 in their 20 overs. Linde (3/10 in three overs) was the top bowler for SA. Lungi Ngidi, Burger, and Nqabayomzi Peter took a wicket each. During the run-chase, debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorious was cleaned up for a first-ball duck by Richard Ngarava (3/35). Zimbabwe put SA in a spot of bother at 38/3 in 5.4 overs, with Reeza Hendricks (11) and skipper Dussen (16) being sent to the pavilion as well. Zimbabwe Squad for T20I Tri-Series Against South Africa and New Zealand Announced; Sikandar Raza Named Captain.

Hermann, a debutant, partnered with Brevis, and the duo added 72 runs for the fourth wicket, pushing SA beyond the 100-run mark in 11 overs. Trevor Gwandu (2/15) removed Brevis for a quickfire 41 in 17 balls, with a four and five sixes. SA was 110/4 in 11.5 overs. Ngarva got Hermann's for 45 in 37 balls, with five fours and a six. SA was 130/5 in 14.2 overs. Bosch (23* in 15 balls, with three fours) and Linde (3*) took SA to a five-wicket win with three balls left. (ANI)

