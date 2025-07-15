Portrush (N Ireland), Jul 15 (AP) The British Open is leaving the total prize money at $17 million, the first time since 2012 the R&A has chosen not to increase the purse.

The U.S. Open also didn't boost its purse this year at Oakmont.

The winner this week at Royal Portrush will receive $3.1 million, the same amount Xander Schauffele earned last year at Royal Troon.

The four golf majors had been gradually increasing prize money in recent years. The Masters increased its prize fund by $1 million to $21 million. The PGA Championship went up $500,000 to $19 million.

The U.S. Open left its purse at $21.5 million, still the highest of the four majors.

It's an example that the biggest championships are not about prize money, but green jackets and claret jugs. The Players Championship on the PGA Tour has a $25 million purse. PGA Tour signature events and Saudi-funded LIV Golf events have $20 million prize funds. (AP) AM

