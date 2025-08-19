Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 19 (ANI): Punjab all-rounder Ramandeep Singh, who does not have a professional cricket century to his name, smashed a 101-ball 111 during his state's Buchi Babu tournament match against Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Buchi Babu tournament does not have first-class cricket status and is being held in Tamil Nadu, where several teams are participating. Punjab got off to a rocky start as they lost their opener, Jaskaranvir Singh was dismissed on the third ball of the innings.

Prabhsimran Singh (69 in 91 balls, with nine fours) and U19 World Cup sensation Uday Saharan (113 in 225 balls, with seven fours and a six) stitched a 103-run stand, as per Wisden.

Punjab lost wickets in clusters and were restricted to 168/4, when Ramandeep walked out. He smashed four boundaries and eight sixes in his knock.

In five FC matches, he has scored 183 runs in nine innings at an average of 22.67, with a best score of 69*.

Ramandeep has also played 31 List A matches, scoring 523 runs in 24 innings at an average of 29.05, with three fifties and a best score of 80.

In 77 T20s, he has made 687 runs in 52 innings at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 169.21, with two fifties and a best score of 64.

The all-rounder had a breakout Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the eventual champions, in 2024, scoring 125 runs in nine innings as a finisher at an average of 31.25, strike rate of over 201 and best score of 35.

This earned him an international debut with India, during T20Is against South Africa in November 2024, away from home. He has made 15 runs in one inning he played and has picked up a wicket. (ANI)

