Mumbai, December 15: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued his rampaging run in international cricket in 2024, outdoing legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev in two important bowling parameters, further establishing his case as perhaps India's best pacer in overseas conditions. During the day two of third Test against Australia at Brisbane, Bumrah was the lone warrior for India, taking wickets as Steve Smith and Travis Head piled on runs. Removing both centurions, he ended the day with figures of 5/72 in 25 overs at an economy rate of 2.90, also getting scalps of Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, and Mitchell Marsh. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: Simon Katich Critical of ‘Dumb Cricket’ From Team India in Bowling to Australia Batsman Travis Head.

This is Bumrah's 10th five-wicket haul outside Asia, outdoing Kapil's tally of nine five-wicket hauls outside Asia. Bumrah has three five-wicket hauls in Australia, three in South Africa and two each in West Indies and England.

On the other hand, Kapil took five fifers in Australia, two fifers in England and the West Indies each. Also, this is Bumrah's eighth five-wicket haul in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) conditions, outdoing Kapil once again, who had seven five-wicket hauls in SENA countries.

This five-wicket haul also makes Bumrah as the bowler with the third-highest five-wicket hauls in the history of the ICC World Test Championship, tying with Australian skipper Pat Cummins (nine five-wicket hauls each). Only Australia's Nathan Lyon (10) and Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin (11) have most five-wicket hauls. Jasprit Bumrah Picks Five-Wicket Haul During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Claims Second Fifer of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25.

Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket this year, with 73 scalps in just 20 matches at an average of 13.78 and best figures of 6/45. He has taken four five-wicket hauls. In 12 Tests, he has taken 58 wickets, the most by any bowler this year, at an average of 15.20 and best figures of 6/45. He has taken all his four fifers in Tests.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to ball first. After a wicketless run on day one that lasted around 13 overs, India returned fresh on day two and removed Usman Khawaja (21 in 54 balls, with three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9) and Marnus Labuschagne (12) quickly to reduce Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run stand between Smith (101 in 190 balls, with 12 fours) and Head (152 in 160 balls, with 18 fours) proved to be a massive headache for India that left India without answers. After Bumrah (5/72) broke the partnership, there were some quick wickets, but Australia ended the day strongly at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten.

