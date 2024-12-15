India national cricket team ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah claimed a five-wicket haul during the first innings of the Australia national cricket team in the third Test match at The Gabba in Brisbane. After taking the wicket of in-form Travis Head, Jasprit Bumrah recorded his second five-wicket haul in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Earlier, the right-arm speedster bagged a match-winning fifer in the opening Test in Perth. Travis Head Hits Back-To-Back Centuries In Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Picks Another Five-Wicket Haul

