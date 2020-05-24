Sports News | Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Secures 5-2 Win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Munich [Germany], May 24 (ANI): Consolidating the top position on the Bundesliga points table, Bayern Munich registered a massive 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt here on Saturday.

Leon Goretzka netted the opening goal of the match, putting Bayern Munich ahead of the Eintracht Frankfurt in the 27th minute. Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski then scored one goal each, taking the scoreline to 3-0.

However, Eintracht Frankfurt's Martin Hinteregger then came out furiously in the second half and scored two goals in the 52nd and 55th minute respectively.

Alphonso Davies then scored a goal for Bayern Munich and handed his side a two-goal lead. As the match was inching closer to the end, Hinteregger scored an own goal which brought the scores to 5-2.

Bayer Munich had secured a 2-0 win in their first match after the resumption of Bundesliga. Sitting at the top of Bundesliga table, the club now has 61 points, four points ahead of the second-placed club Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich will now take on Borussia Dortmund on May 26. (ANI)

