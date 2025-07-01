New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a comprehensive Khelo Bharat Niti, 2025 with the aim of making India one of the top five sporting nations by 2047, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the cabinet, he said in the last 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on sports, especially to bring forward talent in the rural areas.

Also Read | WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025: Steve Smith Confident of Marnus Labuschagne's Return to Australia Playing XI Against West Indies, Says 'He's As Good as Anyone in the World'.

The new policy is part of the effort, he said.

The minister said the second key objective is to make sports a "people's moment".

Also Read | 'Second Birthdate': Sushmita Sen Shares Paralympian Sumit Antil's Inspiring Story on National Doctors' Day (See Post).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)