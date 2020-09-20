Leicester, September 20: Cengiz Under has joined Leicester City on a season-long loan from AS Roma, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

"Leicester City Football Club have agreed terms with A.S. Roma for the loan of Turkish international Cengiz Under until the end of the season, subject to Premier League and international clearance," the club said in a statement.

The 23-year-old has spent the last three seasons in Serie A. An international teammate of Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu, the winger has 21 caps to his name and made his senior debut for his country at the age of 19. After joining Leicester City, Under said this is a great opportunity for him.

"I can't wait to go to Leicester and start training. I've always wanted to play in England and this is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League," the club's official website quoted Under as saying.

"I will try to help my team-mates on the pitch and off the pitch and I believe that I can improve my performance every day. I think I am fast and can create lots of chances for my colleagues," he added.

