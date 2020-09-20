Real Madrid will start their La Liga 2020-21 title defence with a win when they face Real Sociedad in their opening match of the new La Liga season. Real Madrid came back from two points behind Barcelona and went on a 10-match winning run to win the La Liga title last season. They are currently on an 11-match unbeaten run and will hope to extend it with another win. Real Sociedad, on the other, started their season with a 1-1 draw against Valladolid and will hope to record the first win. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21 match should scroll down for all information. Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Real Sociedad have beaten Madrid twice in the last four meetings. But Zinedine Zidane’s men ran-out 2-1 winners when they last met post the COVID-19 halt in Spain. The visitors, who are beginning their new season on Sunday will be without a number of players with Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Isco among those injured.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sergio Ramos (RM), Diego Llorente (RS) and Ferland Mendy (RM) should be selected as the three defenders for this clash.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – New Real Sociedad signings David Silva (RS), Portu (RS), Casemiro (RM), Toni Kroos (RM) and Ander Barrenetxea (RS) will form the five-man midfield.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM) and Mikel Oyarzabal (RS) will be the two forwards upfront for this fantasy team.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Diego Llorente (RS), Ferland Mendy (RM), David Silva (RS), Portu (RS), Casemiro (RM), Toni Kroos (RM), Ander Barrenetxea (RS), Karim Benzema (RM) and Mikel Oyarzabal (RS).

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (RM) should be picked as the captain of this fantasy team while his counter-part Mikel Oyarzabal (RS) can be made the vice-captain.

