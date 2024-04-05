Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], April 5 (ANI): Angad Cheema carded a five-under 67 to move into the joint lead along with Mysuru's Yashas Chandra (66) and Italian rookie Michele Ortolani (69) at a total of 11-under 133 in round two of the Chandigarh Open 2024 hosted by Chandigarh Golf Club.

Chandigarh-based Gaganjeet Bhullar (67) was in fourth position, one shot off the lead.

Also Read | FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of FCG vs HFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

The other tricity professionals in the top-10 were Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) and Karandeep Kochhar (72), both tied for eighth at seven-under 137.

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh (73) ended day two in tied 32nd at two-under 142. Jeev's 14-year-old son Harjai Milkha Singh followed up his impressive first round of 71 with a 74 on day two to total one-over 145 and narrowly miss the cut by one shot.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of SRH vs CSK T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

The cut came down at even-par 144 with 60 professionals making it to the money rounds.

Angad Cheema (66-67), who was overnight tied fifth and two off the lead, made the most of a great start to gain four spots on Thursday. A 10-feet birdie putt on the first and 20-feet eagle conversion on the second got the 34-year-old Cheema's round going.

Angad, a winner on PGTI who has been a picture of consistency since last season having finished fifth on the PGTI Order of Merit in 2023, added three more birdies and a bogey to his card. He finished with a flourish thanks to a 12-feet birdie conversion on the last hole.

Angad said, "It was a steady round barring one mistake on the 14th. I'm looking to make the most of my good form at my home course. I started well and that kept the momentum going. The rest was all about keeping it as simple as possible. I feel I have a good understanding of my game at the moment and that is helping me perform well."

Yashas Chandra (67-66), who was overnight tied eighth and three off the lead, posted a bogey-free 66, the day's joint lowest round, to move up seven spots into the joint lead. His round featured four birdie conversions from 10 to 25 feet. Like Angad, Yashas too has dropped just one bogey over the first two rounds.

Yashas said, "My ball striking and putting has been really good over the last two days. I hit it pretty close today and stayed patient."

Michele Ortolani (64-69), the overnight joint leader, continued at the top of the pack following his 69 on Thursday. He chipped in for birdie on the 17th.

Michele said, "It's always tough to match up to a first round of eight-under. So, I'm quite happy with the way I managed myself today and kept the momentum going."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)