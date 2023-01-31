Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 31 (ANI): Bangladesh have named their replacement for Russell Domingo for the position of the new head coach of the men's national team.

Sri Lankan Chandika Hathurusingha will return to coach the men's national team for a second spell. He previously worked as the head coach for the Tigers between 2014 and 2017.

Hathurusingha has agreed to a two-year contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and his tenure will begin in February. He will replace Russell Domingo at the helm, who resigned at the end of 2022.

Hathurusingha was most recently working as the assistant coach of New South Wales and his reappointment as the Bangladesh coach was widely expected following his resignation from the position.

On joining Bangladesh again, Hathurusingha said in a statement as quoted by ICC, "It is an honour to have been given this opportunity to coach the Bangladesh national team once again."

"I really loved the warmth of the people and the culture of Bangladesh whenever I have been there. I am looking forward to working with the players once again and enjoy their successes."

On appointing Hathurusingha, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury stated, "Chandika's experience and knowledge of Bangladesh cricket will be an advantage for him and will benefit the players. He is a proven tactician and we have seen his impact on the national team during his first assignment."

Hathurusingha hopes to overturn Bangladesh's fortunes across formats. They are at the bottom of the World Test Championship table, having finished their assignments. They failed to qualify for the semis of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and are currently placed sixth in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table.

His first priority will be in the 50-over format, with the Cricket World Cup scheduled to take place in India this year. (ANI)

