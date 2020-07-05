New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that there has been a change in culture in the country which has made guys believe that they can bowl fast.

India's fast-bowling attack is being rated very highly in the world currently as pacers like Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have made the team win on various occasions.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Captain Would Be Tempted to Join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Says Rivaldo.

"All of the guys in the team together, the coaches and fitness trainers have brought about this change. There has been a change in culture and guys believe they can become good fast bowlers," Ganguly told opening batsman Mayank Agarwal in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of BCCI.

"Fitness standards have changed among both batsmen and bowlers in the side, it has made everyone believe that they can bowl fast," he added.

Also Read | Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Riqui Puig and Other Players to Watch Out in VIL vs BAR Football Match.

Earlier, pacer Mohammed Shami had also said that the current Indian pace attack might just be best in the history of cricket.

"You and everyone else in the world will agree to this that no team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package. Not just now, in the history of cricket this might be the best fast-bowling unit in the world," Shami had told Deep Dasgupta in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo.

The pacer also said that sometimes all the bowlers surround skipper Virat Kohli to decide as to who gets to bowl with the new ball.

"We surround Virat Kohli and ask him to make the decision. But he normally says, 'don't get me involved in all this; you decide among yourselves, I don't have an issue.' That is the kind of fun we have in our team meetings. I let the other two start. I have no objection to bowling with a semi-new ball," Shami had said.

Jasprit Bumrah features in the top ten rankings for bowlers in the Test format. He is currently ranked at the seventh spot.

While Bumrah is ranked at the second spot in the ODI rankings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)