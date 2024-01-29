New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The highly anticipated third edition of the Prime Volleyball League is set to begin on February 15 and will be hosted in Chennai.

Nine franchises - Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors - will compete for the coveted trophy, with the Final set to take place on March 21t at the SDAT Multi - purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The Defending Champions Ahmedabad Defenders will face off against the hosts Chennai Blitz in the opening game of the tournament on February 15, while last year's runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on the Season 1 winners Kolkata Thunderbolts on the same day.

The third season of Prime Volleyball League will bring an exciting new format with the introduction of Super 5s, promising a bigger, better, and bolder edition.

The Super 5s stage will take place between March 11 and March 18 in which the top five teams from the League stage will compete in a round-robin format to determine the final three teams. The team finishing first in the Super 5s will earn a direct qualification for the Final, while the teams finishing in the second and third places will compete in the Eliminator on March 19th. The winner of the Eliminator will be the second team to book a spot in the Final.

"Ever since its inception, we have always wanted to host an edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League in our city due to its rising popularity. Volleyball is a sport that is close to the people of Tamil Nadu and there is a huge amount of untapped potential present for the sport here. I extend a very warm welcome to all the participating teams and players from all around the world to our beautiful city and we truly believe that their presence here will not only help start a revolution in volleyball across the state of Tamil Nadu but also inspire the next generation of athletes to think of a professional career in this sport. We hope to host another successful edition of the tournament and wish all the teams the best. Let the games begin," the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin said speaking on hosting the upcoming season in Chennai, as quoted in a release.

The CEO of Prime Volleyball League Joy Bhattacharjya said, "Volleyball has an ever-growing presence in the Southern regions and the passionate fans in Tamil Nadu have been clamouring to witness live matches for many years. We are delighted to bring the latest edition of Prime Volleyball League to Chennai. We are thankful for the Tamil Nadu government for their blessings and support. Chennai has a huge volleyball fan base and we are confident they will be thrilled to witness the league, which will feature some of the top talent from India and abroad."

He further added, "One thing we always want to do is add fresh new elements to our league each year to increase our engagement with fans. The addition of a team from North, Delhi Toofans, was the first step in the direction, and the introduction of Super 5s gives a different dimension to the competition. A lot of teams have also opted for international coaches and they will bring a fresh new perspective to Indian volleyball. The fans are surely in for a treat this season." (ANI)

