Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced the signing of Serbian defender Slavko Damjanovic on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

With 151 club appearances in his nine-year-long career as a professional footballer, the left-footed centre-back will provide much-needed stability to the Chennai side's backline, a press release said here.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Could be Recipient of Newly-Named Paolo Rossi Award: Reports.

At 6 ft 2 inches, the Serbian could also prove to be a potential attacking threat from set-pieces.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, "We are extremely pleased to onboard someone like Slavko to help solidify our backline. A player of his calibre might have a lot to pass onto our young defenders."

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2020: Spain’s Alberto Gines Lopez Wins First Olympic Gold Medal in Sport Climbing.

Damjanovic played a pivotal role in Buducnost Podgorica's fourth Montenegrin League title in 2019-20 and also featured in their Europa League qualifying matches that year.

"I am so happy to join (Chennaiyin FC). I hope we win the league. The coach is bringing in good players. I will give my everything for the team," the Montenegro-born footballer said.

CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said, "Slavko is a highly tactical player, and his inclusion is certain to give the team more stability from the back to the front."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)