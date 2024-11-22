Shenzhen [China], November 22 (ANI): India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Friday moved into the semi-finals of the ongoing China Masters 2024 in Shenzhen.

The duo secured a 21-16, 21-19 win over Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the quarter-final match, as per Olympics.com.

The Indian duo had a strong start in the first game of the bout. Satwik-Chirag clinched a dominating 21-16 win in the first game. While, in the second game, the Danish opponents tried to make a comeback, however, Satwik-Chirag won the game by 21-19.

In the semi-finals of the ongoing China Masters 2024, Satwik and Chirag will take on the winner of the match between Japan's Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi and the Republic of Korea's Jin Yong-Seo Seung Jae.

Earlier in the pre-quarterfinals of the tournament, The duo secured a 21-19, 21-15 win over 15th-ranked Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard of Denmark, as per Olympics.com.

On the other hand, Indian top shuttler Lakshya Sen was ousted after losing his men's singles quarter-final match at the China Masters.

The Indian shuttler conceded a 21-18, 21-15 defeat against Anders Antonsen of Denmark on Friday.

Earlier in the tournament saw India's mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy-N Sikki Reddy, women's singles players Anupama Upadhyaya, and Malvika Bansod and women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

B Sumeeth Reddy-N Sikki Reddy handed a walkover to Chinese top seeds Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping. Anupama Upadhyaya was defeated by Natsuki Nidaira of Japan 21-7, 21-14 while Malvika Bansod succumbed to a 21-9, 21-9 defeat to eighth-seeded Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand went down 21-16, 21-11 to the second-seeded Chinese pair of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning. (ANI)

