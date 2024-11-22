Al-Nassr has not been consistent in the recent past. They have dropped points in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 against Al-Kholood and Al-Hilal and are now six points behind table toppers Al-Hilal after playing ten matches. It can be a difficult gap to bridge if they don't start winning consistently now. Al-Nassr secured a big win against Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League elite and that will definitely give them confidence going forward in the season. They now have 22 points from ten matches and the best they can do right now is enter a winning streak and hope Al-Hilal to drop points. Cristiano Ronaldo To Feature in Special 'Saudi Pro League: Kickoff' Football Documentary Series on Netflix.

Cristiano Ronaldo meanwhile was off to national duty as he was playing for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. He scored a brilliant overhead volley goal and attracted much praise from fans and football fraternity alike. Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca and Sadio Mane make the Al-Nassr attack potent with the likes of Marcelo Brozovic and Aymeric Laporte behind. The attacking trident will need to be in form and available if Al-Nassr has to give a solid chase to Al-Hilal. Fans eager to know whether Ronaldo will be available for Al-Nassr's next match against Al-Qadisiyah will get the entire information here. 'Do You Think I'm Gonna to Beat You?' Cristiano Ronaldo Has Fun Banter With MrBeast on His YouTube Channel 'UR Cristiano', Video Garners More Than Five Million Views in Three Hours! (Watch Video).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo was released early from the Portugal squad by the national team manager Roberto Martinez as he wanted Ronaldo to get some resting time as the qualification of Portugal to the quarterfinal was secured. Ronaldo joined the Al-Nassr training early and has been preparing for the Al-Qadisiayh match since then. Ronaldo has been spotted in training with the Al-Nassr squad and in all proabilities he will feature in the starting lineup of Stefan Pioli's team against Al-Qadisiyah.

