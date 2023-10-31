Panaji, Oct 31 : Second-seeded Sudhanshu Grover, who was in red hot form and led Delhi men to the team championships gold, bowed out of the singles event in the second round, going down 2-4 to Maharashtra's Chinmaya Somaiya in a thriller in the National Games at the Campal Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday. Besides the Delhi paddler, quite a few top and minor seeds failed to sprout on the first day of the singles events. National Games 2023: 52-Year-Old Bhaskar Balachandra Credits Rigorous Fitness Regime for Gold Medal Victory in Men's Billiards 100up Event.

They included Wesley Do Rosario of Haryana (9), Ronit Bhanja of West Bengal (8), Aadarsh Om Chhetri of Delhi (11), Sourav Saha of West Bengal (6), and Abhishek Yadav of UP (10). Abhishek conceded the match because of an injury.

Sudhanshu was in deep trouble against Chinmaya after losing the first three games. But the Delhi paddler fought back to take the next two to give some worries to his Maharashtra rival. 'Hoping The Medal Fetches Me a Job' Says Assam's Tilok Kutum After Winning Bronze in Pencak Silat At National Games 2023.

But Chinmaya's agony ended in the sixth extended game when he clinched the last two points after deuce. There were other winners like Jash Modi, Agniv Bhaskar Gohain, Divyansh Srivastava and Jubin Kumar, who had to strive hard against their opponents before advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)