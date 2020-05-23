Sports News | COVID-19: Indian Cricketers Association Shortlists 36 Needy Players for Financial Aid

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) on Saturday shortlisted 36 needy players for providing financial assistance to sustain in the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICA launched the initiative to raise welfare funds to help needy retired cricketers and widows. The fund has collected a sum of approximately Rs 57 lakh as of May 15.

"The ICA had received totally 52 applications (men & women)for financial assistance from retired first-class cricketers and widows. The 5 members of the Board of Directors of ICA approved financial assistance to 36 needy retired cricketers/widows," ICA president Ashok Malhotra said in a statement.

"Accordingly, financial assistance has been approved up to a maximum of Rs 1,00,000 and a minimum of Rs 60,000 per person. The amounts will be credited to their accounts during the course of the coming week.

A total of 20 people (11 men and 9 women) are in category A which offers Rs 1 lakh while seven others including men and women were placed in category B which offers the aid of Rs 80,000 per person.

The third category features eight people with an assistance of Rs 60,000 per person.

"The amounts will be credited to their accounts during the course of the coming week. This is a one-time payment to needy retired cricketers and the process of collecting funds/ considering applications for financial assistance will be an ongoing process," Malhotra said.

"This welfare initiatives is just the start of ICA's innings to care and assist former cricketers and their family. ICA is thankful for the support it received and do look forward to assist and support cricketers who have all been the backbone in the progress of Indian cricket for years to come," he added. (ANI)

