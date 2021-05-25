Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): In light of the raging Covid- 19 pandemic, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings has joined forces with Round Table India (RTI), crowdfunding on Ketto.org to help provide oxygen concentrators to those affected by the virus and in need of oxygen support.

Punjab Kings will fund the procurement of oxygen concentrators which will then be provided to patients for their use. RTI will verify the need upon which an oxygen concentrator will be given for use at the patient's house or via a charitable medical institution. Post its return, the concentrator will be sanitized and disinfected and provided to the next person in need.

These machines are portable and can be shifted to meet areas of maximum need. The machines also reduce the need for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds for mild to moderate cases. Post the crisis the machines will be donated to hospitals where they are needed to treat patients with asthma and other breathing difficulties.

Ness Wadia, Co-Owner, Punjab Kings in an official release said: "The current situation that the world is facing is nothing short of a catastrophe. The only way I think we can overcome this pandemic is by joining hands, stepping up to the challenge and reaching out to as many of those who are left distressed, distraught and helpless. There is much to be done to save the lives and livelihoods of millions of people who have endured this tragic suffering for over a year now. Punjab Kings joining forces with Round Table India is yet another small step towards battling this unprecedented crisis."

"We are thankful to Punjab Kings for standing tall in this grave situation and supporting "Project Saah". Its a great honour to get support from all the members of the Punjab Kings who are bringing everyone together. Our volunteers are working day and night to help the affected get access to oxygen, food and other necessities. It's an emotional journey to see our people suffering but we will do what it takes to defeat this pandemic," said Ayush Jain, Area Chairman, Round Table India.

India's daily new coronavirus cases remained below the 2-lakh mark for the first time after 40 days with 1,96,427 fresh infections, and 3,741 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

The country crossed the grim milestone of recording over 2 lakh cases in a day on April 15. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 3,26,850 fresh recoveries in the 24-hour period, outnumbering new cases. (ANI)

