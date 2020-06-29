Thane (Maharashtra), Jun 29 (PTI) The 'Thane Varsha Mahapour Marathon', an annual event, organised by the civic body, has been cancelled this time due to outbreak of COVID19 pandemic.

This announcement was Monday made by city Mayor Naresh Mhaske in a recorded message.

He said since the last 30 years the marathon is being held uninterrupted in the city of Thane during the monsoon season.

"But this year, we are forced to cancel it due to the present prevailing conditions due to the Corona pandemic. During the marathon social distancing and the crowd is imminent and hence it is being called off," Mhaske said.

The Marathon is organized by the Thane Municipal Corporation and civic officials said every year, around 25,000 to 30,000 participants including national and international athletes participate in different categories like full and half marathon.

Thane, which is city neighboring Mumbai, is also one of the worst affected cities due to the pandemic.

According to civic officials, the number of positive cases in the city have gone above 8,000.

