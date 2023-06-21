Harare [Zimbabwe], June 21 (ANI): Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine credited Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams for guiding their team to a triumphed victory against the Netherlands by six wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier 2023 at Harare in Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams scored a blistering knock of 102* off 54 balls and 91 off 58 balls. Sikandar Raza also took four wickets in the first innings.

"The run-chase, we weren't particularly great with the ball again, but credit to Williams and Raza the way they just pretty much cantered through. The ball-striking from them was phenomenal. It was a little bit of a tricky start. It was a really good wicket. Once you get going, it;s difficult to restrict," Craig said in the post-match presentation.

"We wanted to restrict them to 290-300, they got to 315, but we finished the innings really well. We were still happy with 315. It's tricky having so many (bowling) options. Some times it makes it harder to make the decision. Raza bowled exceptionally well and our spinners have been the key in the middle overs. We thought seam was becoming easier. We have got so many bowling options. Our seamers - Blessing - is one guy that you want to bowl 10 overs. Ngarava as well. It all depends on how things are going that day. Guys have played some realy good cricket over the last two games, we have to keep the momentum going," he further added.

Zimbabwe chased down a massive target of 315 comfortably in just 40.5 overs and by six wickets in hand in the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier match at Harare in Zimbabwe.

Sikandar Raza's all-around performance outplayed the Netherlands. He took a four-wicket haul in the match followed by an explosive knock of 102 off 54 balls.

Batting first, the Netherlands posted a total of 314. Opener Vikramjit Singh scored the highest runs of 88 off 111 balls for the team. Captain Scott Edwards also smashed 83 off 72 balls. Max O'Dowd hit a fifty for Netherlands.

Sikandar Raza displayed a brilliant performance, he took four wickets by conceding 55 runs. Richard Ngarava dismissed two batters by conceding 40 runs.

Chasing a total of 315, Zimbabwe got to a good start, their openers Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine built a fifty-run partnership. Joylord scored 40 off 55 balls and Craig scored 50 off 48 balls.

After their dismissal Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza steered the innings.

Sikandar Raza scored an unbeaten 102 off 54 and Williams hit 91 off 58.

For Netherlands, Shariz Ahmad was the pick of the bowler. Bas de Leede and Vikramjit Singh cleared one-one batter each.

Brief scores: Netherlands: 315 (Vikramjit Singh 88, Scott Edwards 83, Sikandar Raza 4/55) Vs Zimbabwe: 319 (Sikandar Raza 102, Sean Williams 91, Shariz Ahmad 2/62). (ANI)

