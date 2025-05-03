Bengaluru, May 3 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

CSK retained their previous match playing XI for this contest while RCB replaced Josh Hazlewood with Lungi Ngidi.

RCB will look to bolster their standing in the IPL points table while CSK are already out of contention for the playoffs.

RCB had beaten CSK by 50 runs in Chennai in their earlier match in the tournament.

The Teams:

RCB: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal.

CSK: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

