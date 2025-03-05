Dubai [UAE], March 5 (ANI): India's versatile batter KL Rahul added another milestone to his name by crossing the 3000-run mark in the ODIs, bringing him close to surpassing the records of India's iconic stars, including Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar.

Rahul played a fundamental role in India's 265-run chase in the semi-final against Australia with his unbeaten 42 from 34 deliveries. During his explosive run in Dubai, Rahul crossed the 3000-run milestone as India booked its place in the final.

In 84 matches, Rahul boasts 3,009 runs at a stellar average of 48.53 while striking at 88.03, including seven centuries and 18 fifties. The 32-year-old wicketkeeper batter stands 84 runs short of surpassing the 3,092-run tally of legendary Sunil Gavaskar in the format.

Rahul finished the game in style by smoking the ball into the stands over wide long-on to seal a four-wicket win for India. The 32-year-old maintained his sublime form in the ICC ODI tournaments and now boasts 919 runs in 24 matches at a staggering average of 61.26, including two centuries and four fifties.

Apart from Rahul, numerous records toppled at the hands of India stalwart Virat Kohli. Virat added another chapter on a two-faced surface in his famed stories of chase masterclass and struck 84 in 98 balls.

This marked Virat's 24th fifty-plus score in ICC ODI tournaments in 53 innings, overtaking legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (23 in 58 innings) to add another feather to his hat.

In ICC ODI tournaments, Virat has garnered six centuries and 18 fifties and made 2,541 runs at an average of 65.15, behind Tendulkar (2,719 runs at an average of 52.28, with seven tons and 16 fifties).

The 36-year-old batting maestro became the first player to complete 1,000 runs in knockout matches across all ICC competitions, namely the Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, World Test Championship, and Champions Trophy.

Across all ICC tournament knockout matches, Virat has made 1,023 runs at an average of 53.84, with a century and nine fifties. (ANI)

