Dubai, Mar 9 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

New Zealand

Will Young lbw Varun 15

Rachin Ravindra b Kuldeep 37

Kane Williamson c&b Kuldeep 11

Daryl Mitchell c Rohit b Shami 63

Tom Latham lbw Jadeja 14

Glenn Phillips b Varun 34

Michael Bracewell not out 53

Mitchell Santner run out 8

Nathan Smith not out 0

Extras: (LB-3, W-13) 16

Fall of Wickets: 1-57, 2-69, 3-75, 4-108, 5-165, 6-211, 7-239

Bowling:

Mohammed Shami 9-0-74-1, Hardik Pandya 3-0-30-0, Varun Chakravarthy 10-0-45-2, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-40-2, Axar Patel 8-0-29-0, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-30-1. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)