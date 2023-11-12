Sports News | CWC 2023: India Beat Netherlands by 160 Runs, Finish League Stage with 100 Per Cent Win Record

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): India maintained their winning streak in the league stage after beating the Netherlands by 160 runs in the 45th match of the ODI World Cup at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

After India's stellar performance in the first inning, the 'Men in Blue' bowling was successful in defending the 411-run target. Meanwhile, the 'Men in Blue' saw a change in their bowling attack as Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took charge in the second inning.

Following the 160-run win in Bengaluru, India registered its longest winning streak in World Cup history after staying unbeaten in 9 consecutive matches. Outdoing their 8-match winning streak in the 2003 World Cup.

Mohammed Siraj made the first breakthrough for India after he dismissed Wesley Barresi in 1.3 overs for four runs (NED 5-1).

At the end of the first powerplay in 10 overs, Netherlands was at 62/1.

Kuldeep Yadav bagged his first wicket of the game after defeating Colin Ackermann for 35 runs in the 12.1 overs (NED 66-2).

Jadeja picked up India's third wicket after he removed Max ODowd for 30 runs in 15.1 overs (NED 72-3).

The Dutch side reached the 100-run mark in the 23.2 overs.

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards had to leave the crease after Virat Kohli dismissed him in the 24.3 overs for 17 runs (NED 111-4).

Bumrah bagged his first wicket of the game after removing Bas de Leede for 12 runs in the 31.6 overs (NED 144-5).

Siraj took Sybrand Engelbrecht's wicket in the 37.3 overs for 45 overs. Engelbrecht was the second-highest run scorer for the Dutch side in the second inning (NED 172-6).

The Netherlands reached the 200-run mark in 40.6 overs.

Logan van Beek was dismissed by Kuldeep in the 42.1 overs for 16 runs (NED 208-7).

Jadeja bagged his second wicket of the game after dismissing Roelof van der Merwe in the 43.4 overs for 16 runs (NED 225-8).

Bumrah dismissed Aryan Dutt in the 46.1 overs for 5 runs (NED 236-9).

Rohit Sharma took the wicket of the game as he dismissed Teja Nidamanuru for 54 runs in the 47.56 overs (NED 250-10).

Coming to India's bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each in their respective spell. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma picked up one wicket each against Netherlands.

After winning the toss, Rohit and Gill opened for the 'Men in Blue' and played a solid partnership of 100-run to give an early advantage to the host country.

At the end of the first powerplay in 10 overs, India was at 91/0 with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on the crease.

'Men in Blue' reached the 100-run mark in the 11.4 overs.

