New Delhi, August 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu after she captured a gold medal in the women's singles category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

Sindhu clinched India's first gold medal in badminton at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 and the first women's singles CWG gold medal of her career by defeating Canada's Michelle Li in the final on Monday. India vs Australia, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel and Telecast Details for IND vs AUS CWG Men's Hockey Gold Medal Match.

"PV Sindhu has won the nation's heart by winning a historic badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. You created magic on the court, enthralling millions. Your masterly win makes our Tiranga fly high & our national anthem resonate at Birmingham. Heartiest congratulations!," tweeted President Murmu.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the badminton star on her gold medal triumph.

The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India," tweeted PM Modi.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also lauded Sindhu on her accomplishment.

"The brilliance of @Pvsindhu1 creates history once again! You had us glued to our tv screens! What an amazing show of excellence and determination! Congratulations on a remarkable GOLD #CWG2022 ! PV SINDHU you are India's PRIDE !," tweeted the minister.

Sindhu was a dominant figure in the match, though her opponent competed well. The Indian won the match in straight two games by 21-15, 21-13.

PV Sindhu got off to a great start. Halfway through the first game, she was leading by 11-8. Michelle Li offered her Indian opponent great competition but fell short in every rally. The result was a 21-15 win for Sindhu in the first game.

Li started the second game on a good note. But Sindhu took advantage once again within no time. The Canadian kept making errors and it kept widening Sindhu's lead with every failure. Halfway through the second game, Sindhu was in an advantageous position with an 11-6 lead. She needed ten more points to take home the first CWG 2022 gold medal for India in badminton.

After the break, things started more even, with both players getting two points quickly due to errors committed by their opponent. Sindhu and Li had an exciting rally of 57 shots, which concluded with the Indian losing a point. Li was slowly gaining an advantage over Sindhu as she was cutting the deficit. Eventually, Sindhu's lead was reduced to 13-11.

Sindhu kept fighting through the second game and eventually won it by 21-13. With the win, she also clinched her first-ever women's singles medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 and India's first-ever gold in badminton at CWG 2022. (ANI)

