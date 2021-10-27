Saint John's, October 27: Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women's selection panel on Wednesday named a 15-member squad and three reserves for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan Women and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe.

CWI also named three players who will be travelling with the squads as reserves. The touring squad sees a return for Shemaine Campbelle who missed the home series against Pakistan Women and South Africa Women due to injury.

Campbell impressed the selectors and coaches in the lone practise match before departure, by striking a century in 107 deliveries, which included 12 fours and a six. Also returning to the squad is captain Stafanie Taylor, who missed the recent series against South Africa in Antigua.

"The upcoming Pakistan series and World Cup qualifiers are crucial as the team works towards participation in the Cricket World Cup in 2022. It is important to note that Shemaine Campbelle is once again fit and available after being away through injury. She is one of the senior players and has shown herself to be one of the premier wicket-keepers in the world. She scored runs in the practice match since her return," said the Lead Selector Ann Browne-John in an official CWI release.

"The captain Stafanie Taylor who missed the South Africa Series is also back which also serves to strengthen both the batting and bowling. The squad has a mix of senior and developing players and particular mention must be made of two young players, Qiana Joseph and Rashada Williams, who had very encouraging series against South Africa and hopefully they will go from strength to strength," she added.

The West Indies Women are due to arrive in Pakistan on November 1 for three ODIs from November 8 to 14, scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The West Indies Women will travel directly to Zimbabwe after the ODI Series for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 from November 21 to December 5.

They will be one of ten teams, along with Pakistan, aiming to secure one of three qualifying places for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in February 2022. The West Indies Women last toured Pakistan in January 2019 for three T20 Internationals in Karachi.

The West Indies Women Squad: Stafanie Taylor (C), Anisa Mohammed (VC), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams; Travelling Reserves: Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack.

