Manchester [UK], July 1 (ANI): Manchester United have listed the name of players that they have decided to release after the end of the 2022/23 season and it includes a few surprises.

The biggest decision for the club at this point is David De Gea's contract extension. His contract is due to run out but United have kept the discussions open with their longest-serving goalkeeper.

The club released a statement on its official website which read, "David De Gea's contract is due to run out but discussions remain open with the long-serving keeper."

If both sides are unable to reach a decision then De Gea will walk away on a free transfer and end his 13-year stay with the Red Devils. He has made nearly 550 appearances for the club and last season he won the golden glove award by keeping 17 clean sheets. The coming week will reveal the future of the Spanish keeper.

Marcel Sabitzer who was signed on a short-term loan spell from Bayern Munich performed quite well under the management of Erik Ten Hag. Sabitzer scored twice in the home leg of the Europa League clash against Sevilla, he also opened his account in the Emirates FA Cup comeback against Fulham but missed the remaining season due to a knee problem.

But United have decided to opt against signing the Austria midfielder. He is not the only one who will be leaving after the end of his loan spell. Wout Weghorst is also set to return to Burnley.

Both players made crucial contributions to United's Carabao Cup success and securing a top-three spot in the Premier League. Weghorst's most memorable moment came when he provided the assist for Marcus Rashford's goal in the final win over Newcastle United at Wembley.

Eric Bailly (Marseille), Alvaro Fernandez (Preston North End) and Alex Telles (Sevilla) players who were sent on loan have completed their loan spells, on the other hand, Di'Shon Bernard (Portsmouth) and Axel Tuanzebe (Stoke City) have been released in order to join new clubs after their moves elsewhere.

Jack Butland has already been confirmed as a Rangers player, after a switch from Crystal Palace. (ANI)

