Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI) Senior batter KL Rahul set up Delhi Capitals' comprehensive 25-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Rahul top-scored with 77 off 51 balls as Delhi Capitals posted 183 for 6 after opting to bat first at the Chepuk. Abishek Porel chipped in with 33 while Tristan Stubbs remained not out on 24.

Chasing 184 for a win, CSK struggled to get going as they ended at 158 for 5 in 20 overs.

Vijay Shankar made an unbeaten 69 off 54 balls while MS Dhoni also remained not out on 30 off 26 balls.

Leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam (2/27) was the most successful bowler for DC.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 183 for 6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 77, Abishek Porel 33; Khaleel Ahmed 2/25).

Chennai Super Kings: 158 for 5 in 20 overs (Vijay Shankar 69 not out, MS Dhoni 30 not out; Vipraj Nigam 2/27).

