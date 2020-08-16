New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Chetan Chauhan was "gutsy" and "sincere" to the game, said former India batsman Chandu Borde on Sunday while condoling the Uttar Pradesh minister and former cricketer's demise.

Chauhan, who had been admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Gurugram on Sunday, aged 73.

Also Read | 'Incredible Dhoni, Amazing Raina' Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina With his Sand Art (View Post).

"I am really sorry to hear about the passing away of Chetan Chauhan, he played under me, and later on he went on to play for Delhi but I must say that he was very gutsy and a hard-working player, he was very sincere to the game. I remember in Australia the way he fought against their fast bowlers and in one match Gavaskar was upset with some decision and he wanted to take the team back to pavilion but Chetan was reluctant to play as he was very dedicated to the game," Borde told ANI.

"I remember he met me when he came here in Pune last time, we had lunch together at Pune Club with other friends and old memories came out, we had a really good time, it's a huge loss," he added.

Also Read | Stumps | ENG 7/1 in 5 Overs | Pakistan vs England Highlights of 2nd Test Day 4: Southampton Weather Forces Another Washout.

Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram for COVID-19 treatment, and his condition was stated to be critical on Saturday.

He was a vital cog in the Indian lineup during the 1970s and he used to open the batting along with Sunil Gavaskar. He had made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1969. The right-handed batsman went on to play 40 Tests, managing to score 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57.

The right-handed batsman also played 7 ODIs in his career, in which he scored 153 runs with the highest score being 46 against New Zealand in Sydney.

Chauhan was the first player in international cricket to finish his career with over 2000 runs but without a century.

He had also served in Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities such as president, vice-president, secretary, and chief selector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)