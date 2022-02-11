Buenos Aires, Feb 11 (AP) Second-seeded and home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

Schwartzman will face Francisco Cerundolo, the Argentinian compatriot he beat to win last year's title in Buenos Aires.

Schwartzman, ranked the 15th-best player in the circuit, will take on a rival in the 107th position. Cerundolo beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the last eight.

Also on Thursday, Italy's Fabio Fognini topped Spaniard Pedro Martinez. The 34-year-old No. 4-seeded player in the clay court tournament won 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Fognini will take on Argentinian Federico Delbonis on Friday.

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway will face local favorite Federico Coria.

Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy will play against Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco for a place in the semifinals. (AP)

