London [UK], February 11 (ANI): Diogo Jota scored a goal in each half to move Liverpool back to within nine points of leaders Manchester City in the Premier League as they completed a 2-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday.

Liverpool took the lead from a 34th-minute corner when Jota applied a close-range finish after Kasper Schmeichel had pushed Virgil van Dijk's header into his path.

Leicester's goalkeeper was finally beaten for a second time with three minutes remaining after Diaz and Joel Matip set up Jota to fire home. Liverpool remain second on 51 points following a third straight win. Leicester drop to 12th with 26 points.

At Molineux Stadium, Gabriel Magalhaes netted the decisive goal as 10-man Arsenal closed the gap on fourth-placed West Ham United with a battling win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Following an even opening period, Arsenal took the lead on 25 minutes when Gabriel prodded in from Alexandre Lacazette's flick-on. It was the Gunners' first goal since New Year's Day.

But Arsenal had to dig deep for the final 21 minutes after Gabriel Martinelli was sent off for two yellow cards in less than 30 seconds. With this win, Arsenal rise to fifth place on 39 points, a point behind West Ham, who have played one match more. (ANI)

