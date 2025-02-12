Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): Delhi Capitals, arrived in Vadodara for the opening set of matches of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, captain Meg Lanning and coach Jonathan Batty took a moment to speak at length about the team's journey in the competition and its readiness for the new season.

Addressing the media in a virtual press conference ahead of the WPL's start, Lanning, who led the team to two consecutive finals in the tournament's first two editions, reflected on their performances.

She said, "We have had two good seasons but unfortunately we didn't win the titles. The key for us now is to keep doing what we have been doing. We have been playing some good quality cricket and doing the right things. The small tweaks here and there will make some difference and hopefully allow us to take the next step. I feel we have built a powerful squad," as quoted from a release by Delhi Capitals.

Batty added, "The last two tournaments were fantastic for us. What has been very nice to see is the domestic players have improved well. We have had regular camps through the off-season, players come in, and do specialised work with our coaches."

When asked about the impact of WPL on women's cricket, Lanning said, "The WPL has had a huge impact not just on international players but also on the local players here in growing the game. I have really enjoyed watching their development and evolution as a player. They have been getting better with the kind of opportunity that WPL provides them. The league gives them exposure to play at the big stage."

Meanwhile, Batty emphasised that he is impressed with the kind of efforts that the young Indian players have been putting in.

"We have signed some really good quality players and Niki is one of the big names in them. It's really interesting to see the young Indian players bursting onto the scene. They are genuinely putting experienced players under pressure with their preparations which is great to see," he said.

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the opening match on February 15, followed by matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on February 17 and UP Warriorz on February 19 in the Vadodara leg.

Speaking about the preparations from the pre-season camp from Pune, Lanning said, "We had a couple of practice games which are very valuable for the players to go out there, get into that groove and find their T20 rhythm," as quoted from a release by Delhi Capitals.

"Now, it's just about fine-tuning for the game coming up on Saturday. Preparations have been really good and we are pretty excited for the tournament," she concluded. (ANI)

