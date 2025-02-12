Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): Ahead of their much-anticipated home debut in the Women's Premier League (WPL), Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner, along with teammates Kashvee Gautam, Phoebe Litchfield, and Deandra Dottin, enjoyed a memorable outing with Maharani of Baroda, Radhikaraje Gaekwad at the iconic Laxmi Vilas Palace.

As the third season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) approaches, the Gujarat Giants are gearing up for their home debut at a new venue in Vadodara.

Maharani Radhikaraje, a strong advocate for women's empowerment, extended her support to the team and shared insights on her initiatives and the legacy of Vadodara's cricket culture as per a release by Gujarat Giants.

The players, joined by bowling coach Pravin Tambe and Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer of Adani Sportsline, also visited Gazra Cafe, an initiative by Shri Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya (MCSU). Founded in 1914 by Maharani Chimnabai II, MCSU focuses on empowering women through education, vocational training, and skill development, particularly in handicrafts and embroidery. The cafe is run by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The visit featured an engaging interactive session between the players and Maharani Radhikaraje, who shares a deep-rooted connection with cricket. As a gesture of appreciation, captain Ashleigh Gardner presented her with a special Gujarat Giants jersey. In return, Maharani extended her best wishes to the team ahead of the new season, reaffirming her support to the home team, women's cricket and its growing impact in India.

The WPL 2025 is set to begin on February 14 and will be played across multiple venues, including Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants will take on the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2025 opener on February 14, 2025, at BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Gujarat Giants has appointed Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as the team captain for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Gardner, a key figure in Australian cricket, made her debut in 2017.

The all-rounder is a two-time Belinda Clark Award winner and she played a significant role in Australia's 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal success. She was the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

Gardner has been an integral part of Gujarat Giants since the league's inception. Over the last two seasons of WPL, she has scored 324 runs and bagged 17 wickets. (ANI)

