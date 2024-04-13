Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Delhi Capitals made history with a six-wicket win as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the first time failed to defend a target of more than 160 at their home turf in the Indian Premier League match on Friday at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals (DC) lifted themselves off the bottom of the table as they almost effortlessly chased down 168 with eleven balls to spare. It is their second win in the tournament and they have now moved to ninth position on the points table.

Despite a late surge from Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan that helped LSG put up a competitive total, DC had all the answers with debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant hitting the ball sweetly.

DC struggled in the powerplay after David Warner (8) chopped the ball back into his stumps. Fraser-McGurk and Prithvi Shaw raised Delhi's spirits as they put 62/1 on the board and brought their highest score in the powerplay this season.

LSG stuck back right after the powerplay with Ravi Bishnoi removing Shaw on a score of 32(22).

Fireworks continued to come from Fraser-McGurk after he was dropped by Bishnoi in Marcus Stoinis's over.

When the young Australian struggled for timing, DC skipper Rishabh Pant took the mantle of scoring runs with a four and six in Bishnoi's over.

The 22-year-old brought up his maiden IPL fifty in his debut while Pant continued his onslaught on LSG bowlers.

After the pair was dismissed, Tristan Stubbs ended the game with a maximum to seal a 6-wicket win for DC.

Earlier in the innings, at 94/7 there was every chance of LSG being bowled out inside 20 overs, but Badoni stitched a 73-run stand with Arshad Khan, taking LSG to a competitive total.

Put to field first, Khaleel Ahmed provided his team with an early breakthrough, bagging the big wicket of Quinton de Kock. The South Africa batter was looking in some dangerous touch before being given out on an umpire's call for an LBW appeal.

Devdutt Padikkal's dismal IPL 2024 form continued as Ahmed dismissed the batter on just 3(6). After two early shocks, LSG skipper KL Rahul lead his side from the front with an unusually aggressive approach with the bat.

Rishabh Pant brought Kuldeep Yadav into the attack and the 'Chinaman' removed Marcus Stoinis for 8 in the 8th over. The star-spinner then in the same over bagged the big wicket of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran for a first-ball duck.

Kuldeep got his third wicket of the night as he removed LSG skipper Rahul. The impact substitute Deepak Hooda failed to leave an impact as he departed for a mere 10(13), adding to the miseries of LSG in this match. Ishant Sharma joined the wicket party by bowling a smartly-timed bouncer to Hooda, who looked shaky from the very start of his innings.

Mukesh Kumar joined the list of wicket-takers for DC with a well-thought bouncer, utilising the nature of the pitch at the Ekana stadium, removing Krunal Pandya for 3.

Ayush Badoni notched up his maiden IPL fifty in 31 balls. Badoni played some sensible cricket - saw off Kuldeep and Axar before taking on the pacers, taking LSG to a daunting total of 167/7 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Lucknow Super Giants 167/7 (Ayush Badoni 55*, KL Rahul 39; Kuldeep Yadav 3-20) vs Delhi Capitals 170/4 (Jake Fraser-McGurk 55, Rishabh Pant 41; Ravi Bishnoi 2-25). (ANI)

