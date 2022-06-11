Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 (ANI): Delhi's Anahat Singh has qualified to represent India at the World Junior Squash Championship 2022 which will be held at Nancy, France in August 2022.

The youngest ever player representing India at the World Junior Championship at the age of 14, Anahat Singh beat Aishwariya Khubchandani of Maharashtra 3-0 in the finals of the selection trials earlier this week. Trials were held at the Indian Squash Academy, Chennai, from June 4-8 2022.

Being the top-ranked player in the GU15 category in India and Asia, Anahat has recently won the US Junior Squash Open held in December 2021 in the GU15 category. She made history by being the first Indian girl ever to do so.

Anahat has also won multiple international medals for India including the gold at British Junior Squash Open 2019 followed by a silver in 2020, gold at the Dutch, European and Scottish Junior Squash Open 2019, and a bronze at the Asian Junior championships 2019.

She is the only Indian to win both the prestigious British Junior Open and US Junior open in any category.

The two-time national champion is now preparing to play the Asian Junior Squash Championship at Pattaya, Thailand between June 15-19 after which she will be flying to Europe to play the German and Dutch Junior Squash Open 2022, which will start in July. (ANI)

