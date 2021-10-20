Odense [Denmark], October 20 (ANI): Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap were knocked out of the ongoing Denmark Open on Wednesday.

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie defeated Prannoy 21-18, 21-19 in the round of 32 match that lasted for 45 minutes.

Also Read | Zenit vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

On the other hand, Kashyap retired after being 0-3 down against Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen.

Earlier, Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the ongoing Denmark Open. Nehwal lost her round of 32 match against Japan's Aya Ohori 16-21, 14-21. The entire game lasted for 34 minutes.

Also Read | IND vs AUS, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up Match: Rohit Sharma Finds His Groove As India Outplay Australia in Final Practice Game.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lakshya Sen dominated an all-Indian affair against Sourabh Verma and he registered a 21-9, 21-7 win.

Indian mix doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Wednesday lost in the first round of the ongoing Denmark Open. The Indian pair lost against China's Feng Yanzhe and DU Yue by 17-21, 21-14, 11-21 here at Court 2.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy got defeated by South Korea's Lee Sohee and Shin Seung-chan 17-21, 13-21 here at Court 1.

The women's doubles pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and S Ram Poorvisha also lost their game against the Indonesian duo by 8-21, 7-21, at court 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)