Wolverhampton [United Kingdom], April 15 (ANI): Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa finally found the back of the net in new colours in the Premier League after 2155 days on Saturday.

Playing for Wolves in Molineux Stadium against Brentford, the 34-year-old Spanish striker claimed the reward for Lopetegui's men's efforts in ensuring a positive opening half an hour for the hosts.

Wolves started well and came close with just over two minutes on the clock as Pablo Sarabia's neat back-heel teed up Mario Lemina before placing an attempt that was heading into the top corner, as David Raya sprung to his left to tip the ball over the crossbar.

His moment to end the goal drought came in the 27th minute of the game.

The move was started and finished by Costa. The Spaniard picked up the ball on the halfway line before spreading it out to Toti and without wasting a moment he made his way into the box.

Toti delivered a beautiful cross into the penalty area, picking out Costa in space. His shot was initially deflected, after the ball deflected back off Brentford's Christian Norgaard, he was able to slip the ball beyond Raya and into the corner for his first Wolves goal.

Substitute Hwang Hee-Chan doubled the advantage for Julen Lopetegui's side in the second half, capitalising on Ethan Pinnock's failure to deal with Matheus Nunes' cross after the Portuguese had turned the Brentford backline inside out.

Wolves signed Costa on a free transfer last September in light of an injury crisis at the club, with summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic sustaining an ACL injury early on at Wanderers. However, the veteran Spanish striker has so far struggled with the rigours of the Premier League on his return to England.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have earned some breathing space after securing three points against Brentford. Before this victory, they were close to falling into the relegation battle but now they are 7 points clear from the bottom zone.

Wolves will face Leicester City in their next game at Kings Power Stadium on 22nd April. (ANI)

