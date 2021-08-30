Crans Montana (Switzerland), Aug 30 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma's hopes of a good top-10 finish were dashed early in the final round as the Indian golfer carded a 6-over 76 at the European Masters here.

The 25-year-old dropped six shots in a three-hole stretch with a double bogey- triple bogey–bogey from second to fourth.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Washington Sundar Ruled Out of Remaining Season Due to Finger Injury, RCB Name Akash Deep as Replacement.

He never recovered from it and slipped from T-7 to a disappointing T-50 at the finish with a total of 1-under 279.

Rasmus Hojgaard became a three time European Tour winner at the age of 20 after producing a closing bogey free 63 to come through the field and claim a one shot victory.

Also Read | Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Indian Shooter Swaroop Unhalkar Qualifies for 10m Air Rifle Final.

The 18th hole at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club proved crucial on Sunday, with Hojgaard holing his nine foot birdie putt there to get to 13 under par.

He walked off the course trailing Bernd Wiesberger by one shot, but that all changed as the Austrian found the water at the last to surrender a double bogey and slip to 12 under.

Hojgaard's nervous wait continued as the final three groups finished off their rounds, but with none of the remaining players able to match his 72 hole total, he was crowned King of the Mountains, becoming the third youngest player to get to three wins on the European Tour, following Matteo Manassero and Seve Ballesteros – a three-time winner of the event.

Wiesberger finished alone in second, one shot behind Hojgaard, with Henrik Stenson another shot behind on 11 under after par.

The English pair of Matthew Jordan and Ross McGowan joined American Sean Crocker in a tie for fourth at ten under par.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)