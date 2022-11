Nyon [Switzerland], November 7 (ANI): The draws for the final 16 of the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2022-23 were announced on Monday, with Liverpool facing defending champions Real Madrid in a repeat of 2022 final.

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea were drawn against Borussia Dortmund.

Also Read | Buy IND vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for India vs England Semifinal Match in Adelaide.

A winner from Vinicius Junior saw Real Madrid clinching their 14th European title last year. And now, Liverpool has a chance to avenge that loss and they will be looking forward to cruising to the quarterfinals.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock said in reaction to the draw, "It is a very difficult tie for Liverpool. Finishing second in their group, they do not get the opportunity to play at home in the second leg."

Also Read | From Despair to Joy! How Pakistan Made the Miraculous Journey to the Semi-Finals of T20 World Cup 2022.

"However, Jurgen Klopp's side will want to avenge the final defeat last year, even though it does not win you the competition. It does give you something to put right, though," he concluded.

Chelsea will be taking on Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic set to face their old club.

Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic said about the draw: "We have a top team waiting for us. In Aubameyang and Pulisic we are meeting old friends. We are looking forward to seeing you again and of course, we want to make it through to the next round."

Tottenham is set to face AC Milan, while Manchester City will be facing off against RB Leipzig, with an aim to reach second Champions League final. Pep Guardiola's side have only lost one of their previous 17 matches against German sides at the competition. Interestingly, that loss came against RB Leipzig back in December 2021.

PSG will be facing Bayern Munich in their last 16 tie. These two sides had battled in the 2020 final of the tournament. Bayern came out on top by 1-0 against the Ligue-1 side and clinched their sixth European title.

UEFA will later announce the schedule of the games.

Champions League last 16 draw in full: -RB Leipzig vs Man City -Club Brugge vs Benfica --Liverpool vs Real Madrid -AC Milan vs Tottenham -Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli -Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea -Inter Milan vs Porto -PSG vs Bayern Munich.

The first leg of the last 16 games will take place in midweeks of February 14-15 and February 21-22 next year. The second legs will be played across March 7-8 and March 14-15.

The draw for the final eight and semis will be held on March 17. The first leg of quarterfinal will be held on April 11-12 and the second on April 18-19.

The first leg of semis will be held from May 9-10 and the second leg is set to take place on May 16-17. The summit clash will be held on June 10 in Istanbul. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)