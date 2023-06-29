Bengaluru, Jun 29 (PTI) Scoreboard on day two of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinal between Central Zone and East Zone here on Thursday.

Central Zone (1st innings): 182 all out

Also Read | Georgina Rodriguez’s XXX-Tra Sexy Bikini Pics From Relaxing Luxury Yacht Vacation Heat Up Instagram! Check Out Hottest Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend.

East Zone (1st innings): 32/2 overnight

Also Read | Kerala Ready to Host Lionel Messi’s Argentina for International Friendly Match, Says Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman.

Shantanu Mishra lbw Avesh Khan 6

Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw Avesh Khan 0

Sudip Kumar Gharami lbw Saurabh Kumar 27

Shahbaz Nadeem b Saurabh Kumar 17

Anustup Majumdar c Yadav b Thakur 4

Riyan Parag c Thakur b Mavi 33

Kumar Kushagra b Saurabh Kumar 0

Manisankar Murasingh not out 30

Akash Deep b Mavi 0

Ishan Porel run out 0

Extras: 2 (lb-1, nb-1)

Total: 122 all out in 42.2 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-19, 3-44, 4-55, 5-59, 6-63, 7-76, 8-116, 9-116, 10-122

Bowlers: Shivam Mavi 10.2-3-24-2, Avesh Khan 13-5-34-3, Yash Thakur 7-2-17-1, Saurabh Kumar 12-3-46-3.

Central Zone (2nd innings)

Himanshu Mantri not out 25

Vivek Singh not out 34

Extras: 5 (lb-3, nb-2)

Total: 64/0 in 25.1 overs

Bowlers: Manisankar Murasingh 7-2-13-0, Akash Deep 7-2-8-0, Ishan Porel 4-0-6-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 4-0-23-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)