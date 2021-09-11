New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The full list of leagues and teams for FIFA 22 has been revealed and the EA has added even more realism with the Indian Super League (ISL) now being featured in this year's game.

Indian Super League in its eighth season (2021-22) and all the eleven ISL participating clubs, with their kits and other associated marks, will feature in the latest edition of the sports video game franchise. The induction to FIFA 22 comes after ISL's successful run on FIFA Mobile in 2019, an initiative carried as part of Football Sports Development Limited's license with EA SPORTS.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The development holds an important relevance to the highly active young Indian gaming community and fans alike in India and abroad. This will allow fans an additional incentive to experience their own homegrown football league, ISL, and be able to engage and build a deeper affinity towards their clubs and players.

ISL spokesperson said: "We are excited and proud to see India's premier football league, Indian Super League is set to debut in FIFA 22. The FIFA gaming platform opens unique opportunities for a young league like ISL and its 11 clubs to cater to the fast-growing fan base globally. The digital ISL experience will be a big innovation for the league this season onwards."

Also Read | Dinesh Karthik Reveals That Indian Players Stayed Up Till 3 Am Due to Fears of COVID Outbreak Ahead of Manchester Test Against England (Watch Video).

The 11 ISL sides being added are as follows: ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United, Odisha FC, and SC East Bengal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)