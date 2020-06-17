Sports News | Electronic Line-calling at US Open; No Mixed

Washington, Jun 17 (PTI) Electronic line-calling will be used instead of line judges for U.S. Open matches at all courts except the two largest arenas.

There also will be three ball people instead of six at courts other than Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Those are among the changes announced by the U.S. Tennis Association as it outlined plans for running its 2020 Grand Slam tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no mixed doubles, juniors or wheelchair competition during the Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 U.S. Open.

There also will not be any qualifying rounds. Men's and women's doubles will be reduced from 64 teams each to 32 and only players not in singles may enter.

In each of the 128-player fields for men's and women's singles there will be 120 players who get in via their ranking and eight who receive wild-card invitations.

Players will be allowed up to three guests and up to two rooms at a pair of designated hotels.

One will be paid for by the USTA and one by the player. There also will be the option for players to rent a house outside of Manhattan.

The USTA has not decided exactly how many entourage members will be allowed on-site at Flushing Meadows during the U.S. Open or the tournament that is being moved from Cincinnati and also staged at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from Aug. 21-28. (AP) PDS

