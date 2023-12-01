Adelaide [Australia], December 1 (ANI): World No.4 Elena Rybakina, Zheng Qinwen, and Caroline Garcia are the latest top names to join 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber on the Adelaide International entry list, for the tournament which begins on January 8.

The 2022 Wimbledon winner and 2023 Australian Open runner-up Rybakina made her tournament debut in Adelaide in 2022 and lost to Ashleigh Barty.

Zheng finished 2023 at a career-high No.15 after a great season that included a first WTA 500 triumph in Zhengzhou and a run to the Zhuhai final.

Kerber has had a lot of success in Australia. In addition to winning the 2016 Australian Open, she also won in 2018 Sydney and was a runner-up in 2016 Brisbane.

Kerber is one of three former No. 1s and new mothers making a comeback on tour. Caroline Wozniacki returned from retirement earlier this summer, reaching the Round of 16 at the US Open in only her third match back.

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Slam champion, will also return to the tour in January. Osaka gave birth to her daughter Shai earlier this year, and she has reiterated her own plans to play a full schedule in 2024.

Meanwhile, the reigning Australian Open champion and World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka will start her 2024 season at the Brisbane International, a WTA 500 event that begins on December 31.

Rybakina will also begin her season in Brisbane. The 48-player lineup is led by Sabalenka and Rybakina, who are joined by former World No.1s Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka.

"I'm excited about starting my 2024 Australian season in Brisbane. Australia holds a special place in my heart after winning my first Grand Slam there. I can't wait to make my debut at the Brisbane International and play in front of the Queensland tennis fans," Sabalenka was quoted as saying by WTA. (ANI)

