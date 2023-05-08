Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, which also marked the "Battle between the Pandya Brothers", Hardik and Krunal, GT skipper Hardik Pandya said on Sunday that it is an emotional moment for the family and their father would have been proud of the fact that they are leading their respective sides.

He shared an emotional moment during the toss with his brother Krunal Pandya, who is leading LSG in the absence of KL Rahul, who is ruled out of the competition due to injury.

Also Read | RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Run Fest in Jaipur Sees Sunrisers Hyderabad Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Contest.

IPL's Twitter Handle also shared a video of the love and affection that these two brothers cherish.

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1655147474137542656

Also Read | IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma’s Fifty, Cameos From Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad Help Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Thrilling Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

He also said that regardless of which side wins, one Pandya will come out victorious.

"We would have batted. I got what I wanted. It is an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today," the GT skipper said at the toss.

Krunal said, "It is a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides."

Put to bat first by LSG, GT were off to a fantastic start, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill hitting boundaries for fun.

Saha brought up his half-century in 20 balls, the quickest by a GT batter. The sixth over went for 15 runs, including a six each by both openers. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, GT was at 78/0.

The gigantic 142-run opening stand was broken by Avesh Khan, who dismissed Saha for 81 off 43 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and four sixes, with substitute Prerak Mankad taking a fine catch at deep square leg. GT was at 142/1 in 12.1 overs.

GT ended their innings at 227/2, with Gill unbeaten at 94 off 51 balls, consisting of two fours and seven sixes and David Miller at 21* off 12 balls, consisting of two fours and a six.

Avesh Khan (1/34) and Mohsin Khan (1/42) took a wicket each for LSG.

In chase of 228 runs, LSG was off to a great start thanks to an 88-run opening stand between a returning Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers (48 in 32 balls, seven fours and two sixes).

But after Mayers' dismissal, GT took control in the second half of the innings.

In the final 10 overs, GT gave away only 71 runs and took six wickets. de Kock's 71 off 42 balls, consisting of seven fours and three sixes went in vain.

With a spell of 4/29 in four overs, Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami got one wicket each.

Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

With this win, GT has strengthened its hold at the top spot, with eight wins, three losses and 16 points. LSG on the other hand is at third position with five wins, five losses and a total of 11 points.

Brief Scores: GT: 227/2 (Shubman Gill 94*, Wriddhiman Saha 81*, Avesh Khan 1/34) won against LSG: 171/7 (Quinton de Kock 71, Kyle Mayers 48, Mohit Sharma 4/29). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)